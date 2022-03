The first-grade classrooms at Luverne Elementary School took a field trip to Luverne Lanes last week to learn about the game of bowling. Each classroom selected a day last week where the students (and teacher) were able to bowl as many frames as possible in an hour. The bowling experience was made possible through ESSR money received by the district.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.