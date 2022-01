Rory Melissa Christians became the first baby born in 2022 at Sanford Luverne when she arrived at 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. She weighed in at 8 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 inches long. She is the first child born to Duane and Devyn Christians of Wilmont. Grandparents are Dave and Judy Christians, Wilmont, and Ernie and Missi Meyer, Crooks, South Dakota.