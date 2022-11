Hannah Fick, a 2021 graduate of Hills-Beaver Creek High School, received her American Degree, the highest award given to FFA members, at the 2022 National FFA Convention recently in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.