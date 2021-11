Two Luverne-Adrian FFA’ers joined five area FFA chapters to attend the National FFA Convention at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 27-29.

Jaden Reisch and Karen Stegenga from Luverne High School and chapter adviser Dennis Moritz joined FFA’ers from Windom, St. James, Red Rock Central, Westbrook-Walnut Grove and Mountain Lake for the 94th annual event.