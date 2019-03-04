Student members of the Luverne-Adrian FFA Chapter were busy in March participating in three career development activity (CDA) events.

On March 11 four members traveled to the Region 6 Ag Mechanics Contest at the Minnesota West-Jackson Campus.

Team members included Justin Dohlmann, Hunter Sandbulte, Camron Kopp and Chris Aning.

Aning placed 10th overall individually and the team was seventh out of 14 teams.

On March 20 the ag mechanics team competed at the South Central College Ag Mechanics Invitational in Mankato.

The team of Hunter Sandbulte, Chris Aning, Peter Baustian, Camron Kopp, Justin Dohlmann and Jayson Rops placed third out of five teams.

Rops had the highest individual score.

The final March event took place March 21 at the Moody County Fairgrounds in Flandreau, South Dakota.

Gretchen Jacobsma and Cassie Flanagan participated in the horse-judging contest.

Trevor Mente, Eric Somnis, Halle Hough and Michael Kinsinger formed the general livestock team.

They placed 12th out of 33 teams.

Individually, Mente placed 22nd overall with Kinsinger finishing 34th.

CDAs are competitive judging events intended to develop individual responsibility, foster teamwork and promote communications while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement.

FFA offers 19 CDA event opportunities.