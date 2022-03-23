Farms Union Agency honors Steve Cattnach with service award

Farmers Union Agency honored agent Steve Cattnach with Cattnach Insurance Agency on serving his customers and the Luverne community for 40 years.

Cattnach was recognized with his service award on March 3 in celebration with his peers at the Farmers Union Agency 2022 Awards Dinner at Mystic Lake Conference Center in Prior Lake.

“Steve has seen many things change in his 40 years in the insurance industry, but one thing remains constant. He sets the standard with the care, professionalism and service he devotes to all of his customers. His example of great character, grit and excellence is an inspiration,” said Josh Vickerman, president of Farmers Union Agency.