Farmers consider forage needs against health of alfalfa stands

While variability in weather and crop conditions is typical for Minnesota, recent rain patterns have led to good alfalfa regrowth going into the fall.

What should growers consider when balancing forage needs with the need for a healthy stand?

“The lowest risk approach for optimizing winter hardiness is to avoid taking any cuttings after the first week of September,” said Dr. Craig Sheaffer, University of Minnesota Extension forage agronomist.

He said alfalfa depends on a fall dormancy period to prepare for winter, so any harvest during this critical period can impact winter survival.

“However, if producers need forage, a late fall harvest could be taken between Oct. 15 and early November,” he adds.

Growers should leave a little more stubble so it can catch snow and protect the alfalfa crowns. “If we have a normal winter with snow cover, a harvest at this time should not harm the alfalfa stand,” Sheaffer said.

Other factors influence overwintering, as well.

Older stands tend to be more susceptible to winter injury than younger stands. Similarly, lower levels of soil nutrients, particularly potassium, can negatively impact stand persistence over winter. Sheaffer recommends that producers soil test to determine if nutrients are needed.

Drying cut forage in the fall is more challenging because of decreasing air temperatures and potential for dew.

Field drying times can be reduced by harvesting alfalfa as haylage or baleage instead of making dry hay at 20 percent moisture or less.

As parts of Minnesota deal with dry conditions, harvesting drought-stressed corn for silage may be an option for salvaging the crop.

Recommended moisture levels vary depending on the type of storage, so test moisture content before and during chopping.

For more news from U of M Extension, visit www.extension.umn.edu/news or contact Extension Communications at extnews@umn.edu.