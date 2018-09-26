Farewell to Father Tom

Three years after announcing his plans to retire, Father Tom Jennings will make it official in less than two weeks.

“When I leave town, Monday, Oct. 8, and when I look back I will see, or hope to see, a rainbow affirming God’s blessing,” he said.

Jennings has served the parishes of St. Catherine’s in Luverne and St. Mary’s in Ellsworth for 15 years.

On Sunday afternoon parishioners hosted a farewell open house for Jennings where 275 community members gathered in Doyle Hall at St. Catherine’s to say their goodbyes.

Another open house was at Luverne Pizza Ranch Tuesday night.

Jennings’ goodbyes

began months ago

This summer, decals appeared on the front doors of Jennings’ white Ford Fusion.

“Thank you! St. Catherine’s & St. Mary’s” is the message, along with full-color pictures of both churches.

Jennings said he wanted to include the words “Rock County, Luverne and Ellsworth communities” in the decal but there wasn’t enough room.

“I am grateful for 15 years of friendship, ministry, memories, love,” he said. “It’s been magical. It’s been a magical time.”

Since he came to Luverne in 2004, Jennings knew this would be his last assignment. “And then it was the best assignment of all,” he said.

Jennings grew up on a farm near Caledonia as the oldest of three boys.

The priesthood caught his interest at a young age.

“I loved, just love, watching the priests do their ministries,” he said. “It started in the second grade and it got deeper and deeper.”

He considered farming, becoming a meteorologist or a road contractor but none captured Jennings’ interest as much as becoming a priest.

After high school, Jennings attended Saint Mary’s University in Winona for four years before spending another four years at the Gregorian University in Rome.

He was ordained on Dec. 19, 1969, in Rome at the age of 25.

Jennings returned to Minnesota and for the next 48 years taught in various Catholic high schools, served several parishes and more recently was on the seminary staff in Winona before a desire to return to a parish ministry gripped him.

Jennings remembers the discussion he had with the bishop.

“Make my next assignment a good one,” Jennings said, because he knew it would be his last one.

Jennings serves with

energy, compassion

Mary McLaughlin is the parish administrator, hired by Jennings 12 years ago.

“He said, ‘If you come work for me, you have to work for me until I retire,’” she said about her hiring.

McLaughlin focused on administrative duties while Jennings focused on the liturgy and pastoral care.

“He’s like the Energizer Bunny,” McLaughlin said. “He keeps on going and going and going.”

In addition to weekday and weekend services, Jennings presided over 378 baptisms, 212 funerals and 94 weddings in his 15 years in Luverne and Ellsworth.

Trever and Britton Stoffel were married by Jennings in June 2017.

“He always has a connection to what happened in his week or what was happening in the world,” Trever said. “He made you feel comfortable about what God meant to you.”

Jennings was instrumental in Britton’s decision to join the Catholic Church.

“I might not have joined if it wasn’t for Father Tom,” she said. “He is great at answering all my questions and he was so nonjudgmental.”

Mike and Cheryl Cox recently lost their son Brian after a lengthy illness, and they said Jennings helped their family handle their grief upon Brian’s death.

“In trying times you’re looking for comfort of some sort,” Mike said. “He (Jennings) can say a lot without saying anything and I think that is a real gift.”

Jennings leaves lasting legacy with parishioners

Parishioners of St. Catherine’s and St. Mary’s wore gray T-shirts to Sunday’s Masses. On the back are words from Micah 6:8 that read, “Act Justly Love Tenderly Walk Humbly.”

For many, the Bible verse summarizes Jennings’ impact in the communities he served as he strengthened the faith of his lay members.

Kevin Aaker began deacon studies nine years ago with plans for ordination next year.

He will assist Monsignor Kosse with Mass and other programming for St. Catherine’s 1,000 parishioners and the potential 75 families joining from St. Mary’s.

Jennings planted the deacon idea in Aaker’s mind through a casual greeting of “Deacon Kevin.”

Jennings often talked about God’s love and salvation through everyday conversations and casual meetings.

“He has planted seeds all over,” Aaker said. “Some have taken, some not, but he keeps on planting.”

Some of those seeds focused specifically on the youth.

Katie Baustian has worked as St. Catherine’s Faith Formation director for 17 years, 11 of those under Jennings.

One message stands out under his tutelage.

“We don’t have to make faith complicated,” she said.

Jennings often shared his love of nature and farming, weaving messages into his homilies.

“He is so creative in everything he does,” Baustian said. “He takes the littlest thing and makes it a message of faith.”

Jennings returns to hometown, no slowing down

On Oct. 8 Jennings will head east on Interstate 90 to his hometown of Caledonia near the Wisconsin border.

He plans to do some traveling, help his family on the family farm, keep up on his photography hobby and continue serving as a priest for the Winona Diocese.

“I will fill in wherever is needed in the diocese,” he said.

In the local community, Jennings’ presence will be missed as noted by the Cox family.

“He is going to be missed a whole bunch but what he left us is forever,” Mike said. “He sees God in everything.”

Connie Connell is a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

She along with Rhonna Jarchow and Dianne Ossenfort would invite Jennings to lunch. They dubbed themselves, “Three Lutherans and a Priest.”

The group picnicked at Blue Mounds State Park, where Jennings expressed his appreciation by giving out blessings.

“He even blessed the campers,” Connell said.

Winona Diocese reclusters local parishes

Jennings’ retirement finalizes the Winona Diocese’s reclustering process, which replaces the current Luverne-Ellsworth cluster with a new Luverne-Pipestone cluster beginning Oct. 1.

As part of the process, St. Mary’s in Ellsworth will close. The last service will be Sunday, Oct. 7.

A shortage of priests forced diocesan officials to examine current cluster configurations, condensing parishes where possible for existing priests to more easily serve parishioners.

In the Pipestone cluster, St. Joseph’s in Jasper and St. Martin’s in Woodstock have already closed.

St. Leo’s in Pipestone and St. Catherine’s in Luverne remain open in the new Luverne-Pipestone cluster. St. Leo’s Monsignor Gerald Kosse will become the cluster’s new pastor.

Jennings, 74, had an opportunity to stay and serve the new cluster.

“Given my age and energy it would be pretty imprudent for me to stay,” he said.

His last day as a full-time priest is Sunday, Oct. 7.

In the thank you notes Jennings handed out at his open houses, he included a final message.

Jennings reflected on his participation in the annual Rock County Tractor Drive. He drove an International tractor in the event.

“I saw so much more than I usually do in my car going 55,” he wrote.

“Going slow allows one to see what God sees — all the details of creation, light and shadows, fence posts, vast varieties of wildflowers and grasses, the cuts made by meandering streams, the shapes of clouds. Sounds are more accentuated when moving slowly. I felt so free moving at 12 mph.”

His message: “Go slow in September and enjoy the early days of Autumn. Go slow and see, hear and feel more than ever before.”