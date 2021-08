Rock County high school fall athletes are in their second week of practice. Players and coaches from Luverne and Hills-Beaver Creek high schools are enjoying a more normal start to the season compared to last year's COVID pandemic-impacted fall season.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.