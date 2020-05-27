Fairboard to vote on 2020 event

Local county fair organizers will decide in a special meeting next week whether or not the 2020 Rock County Fair will take place.

On Friday the Minnesota State Fair Board canceled this summer’s 2020 event instead of modifying the annual 12-day format for coronavirus distancing.

Now local fair organizers are weighing their options.

“We want to do what is safe for our community,” said Adam Kinsinger, president of the Rock County Agricultural Society. “We don’t want anyone getting sick.”

The 10 local fair directors will vote on the matter June 2 after gathering as much information as possible before the special meeting.

“We need to come up with a game plan,” Kinsinger said.

Nearly 6,000 Minnesota 4-H’ers including about 50 youth from Rock County regularly showcase projects at their local fairs in order to earn trips to exhibit at the state fair.

The Minnesota Extension Service, which organizes the state’s 4-H program, is currently working on an alternate state showcase.

“We will deliver alternative experiences for 4-H animal and general projects,” said state 4-H director Jennifer Skuza,

“We’re working closely with the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to identify the time and place for these alternatives and have been testing virtual platforms that ensure judging can be offered.”

4-H educators are working in collaboration with fair boards and other partners to offer general and livestock project judging at a local level, Skuza added.

“It won’t replace the (state) fair but we are committed to meaningful programming,” added Extension dean Beverly Durgan.

The 2020 Rock County Fair is scheduled for July 29-Aug. 1.

Since mid-March, in-person 4-H activities have been canceled and are not scheduled to resume until after June 30.

County fair cancelations have happened in past

According to the Rock County History Center, the Rock County Fair has been canceled in the past.

In 1944 and 1945, during World War II, the Rock County Agricultural Society conducted 4-H fairs.

In 1946, the fair was canceled due to the polio pandemic in the county.