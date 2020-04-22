Facade work planned for 'Skinny Building'

The “Skinny Building” at the alley along Cedar Street is on deck for some exterior improvements, thanks to help from the Luverne Economic Development Authority.

During the April teleconference meeting last week, the LEDA approved a historic Façade Improvement Program application for John Deitering for a project at 115 1/2 N. Cedar Ave.

The scope of work includes repairing missing brickwork, installing new pre-finished metal cap along the roofline, and tuck-pointing the entire building on the east and north sides.

Deitering is applying for a grant in the amount of $16,000 and choosing to forgo the loan option of the program.

The historic “Skinny Building,” as it’s known, was built as an office building in 1890 for Dr. B. Hinkly, and later for son R.B. Hinkly.

The building is a mere 10 feet wide and 26 feet long, but a full three stories tall.