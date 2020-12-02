Extension releases 2020 Farm Resource Guide

The Farm Resource Guide for 2020 is now available at many University of Minnesota Extension County offices across the state.

This resource guide includes a wide variety of useful farm business management information including the following items:

•Custom rates — what to charge for planting etc.

•Average farmland rental rates by county from two sources with projections for 2020.

•Flexible rental agreements with examples of how they work and how they have worked in past.

•Lease forms for cash rent and share rent arrangements.

•Farmland sales information for all counties in Minnesota listing current average ag sales.

•Information on charges for custom feeding, commodity storage, leasing buildings and various bin rental rates. It includes costs for leases like a dairy barn and machine storage.

•Current information on pasture rental rates and tree timber values.

•Marketing information with recent cost trends for Minnesota.

•Commodity price probabilities for corn, soybeans, alfalfa hay, straw, grass hay, hogs and cattle

•Corn and soybean yields by county with USDA county yields used for calculating the farm bill payments

•Feedlot rule highlights with information on manure agreement and easements

•Manure spreading lease examples and land application agreements with forms included.

The Farm Resource Guide is available via e-mail for a $25 fee plus postage and sales tax. CD cost $29 or hard copy cost $31.

E-mail bauxx003@umn.edu or call at 507-372-3900 ext. 3906.

For more farm business information, go to the University of Minnesota Extension website: https://extension.umn.edu/managing-farm