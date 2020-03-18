Existing staff will handle assessing

An update from the Rock County Commissioners March 10 indicates no additional staff is needed in Rock County Land Records.

Last month commissioners were notified that independent property assessor Pete Jessen will step down from his work as assessor for the city of Beaver Creek and 11 Rock County townships. He has provided the service since 2006.

The affected city and township boards will have to designate an assessor by May, and turning to the county Land Records Office is a possibility.

Deputy Administrator Susan Skattum told commissioners that she, County Administrator Kyle Oldre and Land Records Director Tom Houselog met recently to determine if his three-person office could handle the influx of townships and one city, should it occur.

“He has a plan to use his existing staff,” Skattum said.

Costs to those needing an assessor have yet to be determined.

State legislators mandated that anyone who appraises or physically inspects real estate for property taxes must have an Accredited Minnesota Assessor license by 2022.

Many independent assessors such as Jessen have chosen to leave the profession instead of completing the 400 hours of continuing education required by the new mandate, plus the successful passing of each of the tests.

None of Jessen’s former clients have yet approached the county for assessing services.