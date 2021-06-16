Events now scheduled at Blue Mounds State Park

Slither Critters

On Friday, June 18, join the park naturalist from 7 to 8 p.m. to learn about all that slithers at Blue Mounds State Park. You’ll hear about the species you can find at the park, how they keep the park healthy, and how you can help keep snakes safe!

Preregistration is required by June 17. To register for this program send an email to amber.brooks@state.mn.us with the subject line “Slither Critters.

We want all visitors to feel safe and welcome. If you are not vaccinated, please stay 6 feet from others.

Artdoors

The great outdoors has inspired artists for generations. From the smallest flower to the tallest tree, nature is full of beauty just waiting for you to discover it!

In this socially distanced program from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, you and your family members are invited to join the Park Naturalist to work on any form of art you prefer in the park. Sketch some florals, snap some pics; whatever your medium, let Blue Mounds State Park be the subject.

Bring your own materials. Blue Mounds State Park will not be supplying art materials. Any artistic pursuit is welcome.

Pre-Registration for the program is required. To register for this program send an email to amber.brooks@state.mn.us with the subject line "Artdoors Registration" by June 18.

Ask the naturalist

Have questions about Blue Mounds State Park? Our park naturalist will be available at the Bison Viewing Platform from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 20, to answer your questions! While we can't promise the bison will make an appearance, our naturalist is sure to be there!

Family scavenger hunt

Stop and smell the wildflowers or maybe find a cactus!

This nature scavenger hunt from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, will have you and your family scouring the park for the details that make Blue Mounds State Park unique. Take some time to explore the park and learn more about your findings with the Park Naturalist. Scavenger hunts for the whole family are available. Bring a pen, marker, or pencil to mark your board.

Pre-Registration for the program is required. To register for this program send an email to amber.brooks@state.mn.us with the subject line "Scavenger Hunt Registration" by June 10.

HERDstory

The thunderous beast of the plains, our national mammal – the North American Bison – once roamed from sea to shining sea but today faces dangers beyond their control. Join the park naturalist from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26, to learn about the Blue Mounds herd story, the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd’s future, and how you can help bison.

Pre-Registration for the program is required. To register for this program send an email to amber.brooks@state.mn.us with the subject line "HERDstory Registration" by June 25.

Ask the naturalist

Have questions about Blue Mounds State Park? Our park naturalist will be available at the Bison Viewing Platform from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 27, to answer your questions! While we can't promise the bison will make an appearance, our naturalist is sure to be there!

