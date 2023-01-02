Entries due Feb. 11 for March 4 Generations Puzzle Tournament

Generations will host its annual Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Generations building on South Estey Street in Luverne.

Entries are accepted in 300-piece two-person teams, 500-piece two- or three-person teams, or 300-piece youth (eighth-grade or younger) and adult teams. Fee is $50 per team, with proceeds benefiting the Generations General Fund for ongoing expenses.

Each team will be provided a puzzle to complete and table space to work on. Puzzlers may bring sorting trays. Teams will be allotted three hours to complete their puzzle.

Puzzling rounds start promptly at 9 a.m. Check in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.

First and second places will be determined by puzzle completion in the shortest amount of time. If no team is finished in three hours, puzzle judges may determine winners based on a count of unattached pieces.

All decisions of puzzle judges are final, and they reserve the right to make changes to any division.

Entry forms and fees must be received by Feb. 11 so that puzzles can be ordered. A limited number of teams will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Puzzlers may bring snacks to share, and water will be available. Pizza and soda will be served around noon.

Watch the Generations (formerly Luverne Senior Citizens) Facebook page for updates or changes due to weather. (March 11 is the back-up day in the event of poor weather on March 4.)

Registration and payment may be mailed to or dropped off by Feb. 11 at Generations, attn: Puzzle Tourney, 105 S Estey, Luverne, MN 56156.

Generations hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact Corrine Bonnema 507-920-3802 or email livewellagewell100@gmail.com