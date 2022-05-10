Energy Assistance Program is open for 2023 season through UCAP application

Applications are now open for United Community Action Partnership’s Energy Assistance Program.

Renters and homeowners are encouraged to apply for the Energy Assistance Program, which helps eligible applicants pay a portion of home energy and heating costs. Households with young children, people with disabilities, veterans or seniors are especially encouraged to apply.

The Energy Assistance Program serves households that earn less than 50 percent of the state’s median annual income (Example: $49,698 for a family of four). It helps low-income homeowners and renters with heating bills through grant money paid directly to their utility companies or heating fuel vendors.

Crisis funding is available for those who are approved for energy assistance and facing a disconnection. Additional crisis funding is also available to renters and homeowners with past due water and sewer bills through our Water Assistance Program.

Applications are accepted up to May 31, 2023. Funding is limited and administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

To get an application visit UCAP’s website at www.unitedcapmn.org or call 320-235-0850.

United Community Action Partnership‘s mission is to eliminate poverty by empowering individuals and strengthening communities.