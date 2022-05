Cheers and shouts from staff and family and propelled 550 Luverne Elementary students to finish the PPIE Cardinal Dash in a noticeably fast time on Wednesday, May 4. Principal Stacy Gillette said, “This is the fastest Cardinal Dash ever completed!” After the half-mile and one-mile dashes, classrooms faced off in a tug-of-war challenge within each grade level on the football field.

