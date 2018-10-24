Election 2018: be informed, participate in democracy, VOTE

This is the second of a series of candidate profiles to inform readers of the contested races leading up to the Nov. 6 general election.

Featured this week are the local candidates in the contested races for Vienna Township Board, Magnolia City Council and the Luverne School Board.

Brad Skattum, rural Luverne, is challenging incumbent Kraig Rust, rural Kenneth, for the Supervisor C Seat with the Vienna Township Board.

Sheila Jones and Jeff DeGroot are challenging incumbents Melanie Madison and Gary Lee for the two open positions on the Magnolia City Council.

Kenny Rolling, Luverne and Jerry Benson, also of Luverne, are seeking one of four open director seats on the Luverne School Board. Board incumbents include Katie Baustian, Luverne, Jodi Bosch, Luverne, Eric Hartman, rural Luverne, and Reva Sehr, Luverne.

The Star Herald asked each candidate five questions. Each candidate was limited to a combined 550 words for all five questions.

The five questions were:

1.) Community involvement.

2.) Employment, education and family.

3.) Why are you seeking election/re-election to the Vienna Township Board, Magnolia City Council or Luverne School Board?

4.) How do you view your role as an elected official?

Eric Hartman

1.) My family and I are members of St. Catherine’s Church in Luverne. I am also a member of St. Catherine’s Knights of Columbus, currently serving as financial secretary. I have been active in the Luverne Rotary Club for ten years, currently serving as club treasurer, and also a past president. My wife and I are on the Tri-State Band Festival committee. We also served on the Luverne 150th celebration committee. This is my fourth year on the Luverne School District Board, currently serving as treasurer for the Board, on the facilities committee, and on the ag advisory/ag scholarship committee.

2.) After graduating from Heron Lake-Okabena High School in 1985, I attended Worthington Community College for two years, with my final two years at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities, obtaining my Bachelor of Arts in Agricultural Business Administration. In 2013 I completed my Master’s in Business Administration from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. For nearly 13 years I worked in retail agronomy sales and management. I have been the director of the Rock County Land Management Office for the past 16 1/2 years. My wife, Cheryl, is a paraprofessional with the SW/WC Service Co-op in Pipestone. We have two daughters. Caitlin, a 2015 Luverne graduate, is a senior at Augustana University. Alexandra is a junior at Luverne.

3.) Investing my time and effort into our community has always been important to me. A strong and successful public school system is an integral part of our community. Whether looking locally, or even globally, much has changed in the educational needs for today’s workforce and its environment since I entered 29 years ago. We must do our best to prepare our youth for the next step in their education, which ultimately helps prepare them for the workforce of today and into the future.

4.) I have lived and worked mostly in agriculturally based communities, experiencing the economic ups and downs, particularly while growing up and involved on the family farm during the farm crisis years. I want our community to thrive now and well into the future. I value being part of a greater effort working toward a positive future. Twenty years ago the Luverne community invested into the future with the elementary addition. Last year the community took advantage of an opportunity to make another investment. Our children have been served well in our school system. I want all students who come to our school to be provided the opportunity to have a great education, providing to them a solid start in the next step of their education, ultimately for their chosen professions.

5.) Decisions made by the Board need to be in the best interest of our students, while being mindful of the resources available. I have worked 22 years in positions involved with overseeing and/or managing public resources and providing services. I believe my experiences as a locally elected official, my private sector and public sector work experiences, my involvement in the community, and my education, have all provided a beneficial mix for considering what comes before the board and making decisions.

Jerry Benson

1.) Taught in school district for 47 years.

2.) Employment: Luverne Public Schools 47 years; Reserve Mining, 7 years.

Education: Bemidji State University; SDSU Master’s Degree in geography; doctoral work at SDSU; U of M Mankato, Clemson University, University of Colorado, University of Cincinnati, Central Michigan, University of Alabama and University of Nebraska.

3.) I have educational and administrative experience. I want to keep the school as a progressive system.

4.) I believe that our children and school system deserve the best education for all.

5.) My education experience both local, state and national. I know the system and can be a team member.

Jodi Bosch

1.) I currently serve on the school board, I serve as Sunday school secretary at First Baptist Church, and I am involved in a women’s Bible study.

2.) I have been married to my husband, Jason, for 22 years, and we have three children. Cole is 21 and a junior at University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Gracie is 18 and a freshman at University of South Dakota. Luke is 14 and a freshman at LHS. I have been a dental hygienist at Luverne Family Dental for 21 years.

3.) I am seeking re-election to the Luverne school board because I feel it is important to have continuity on the board as we work through and complete the current building/remodel project.

4.) I view my role as a school board member as one who works together with board members and administration to set and attain goals for our school, review and maintain policy, help maintain fiscal responsibility, and be an advocate for our students.

5.) I feel that my experience on the board and desire to serve make me a good candidate. Also, as a lifelong resident of Luverne and LHS graduate, I just want to help do what is best for our school and students.

Katie Baustian

1.) Rock County Food Shelf board, participated in Luverne Partners Ending Poverty and Rock the Edge Youth Group.

2.) I am the director of Faith Formation at St. Catherine Church. I serve families and children from pre-school to college. I received a degree in elementary education from the University of South Dakota, Vermillion. I am married to Pat and we have four children: Joe and Jack attend the University of South Dakota, Claire is a junior and Peter is a sophomore at LHS.

3.) As the building project is moving forward, I would like to be involved in the next steps and completion. I feel there is a very cohesive board right now who share their opinions and have discussions with respect and understanding, and it is enjoyable to be part of that group. There are many exciting opportunities for our students right now, and as a district we are always looking to the future and how we can best serve our students and families.

4.) I believe as an elected school board member it is my responsibility to execute that duty in a fair and respectful manner. I need to be open to the opinions of the public while being informed and sharing accurate information with the public. I need to understand the needs and dynamics of our school district and with the other board members do our best to meet the needs of students, families and staff. Lastly, as an elected official I need to dedicate the time to make sure I am doing the best I can do.

5.) I am open to listening to students, parents and community members and consider what they share with me. I am willing to ask questions, sometimes hard and uncomfortable questions, to understand why things take place in our district. I inform myself on the issues and information so I can be prepared to ask questions, have discussion and make decisions that are best for our school district.

Kenny Rolling

1.) I have been a member of the Finance Council for St. Catherine’s parish for the past nine years and chaired several parish events. Created “The Locals,” a Rock County charity fundraising organization and champion of local arts.

2.) Six-year employee of the city of Luverne, graduate of St. John’s University, Ten-year resident of Luverne with my wife, Stacey, and two children, Henry (Luverne High School) and Kate (Luverne Elementary School).

3.) I am seeking election to the Luverne School Board because I wish to help ensure that our recent bond approval is executed in a manner that optimizes the benefit to our community and our students, now and into the future. I hope to be an advocate for Special Needs children, Community Education, the Arts, and would continue support for continuing and expanding the Vocational/Technical path for High School students.

4.) I view the role of each school board member as being both the voice and the ears for all people in the Luverne School District.

5.) I believe that my 30-year work experience in business (corporate, small, municipal), creative problem solving skills, and having a genuine stake in the outcome of our school district make me the best candidate for the Luverne School Board.

Reva Sehr

1.) Luverne Basketball Association, confirmation mentor, Luverne Area Chamber, school board member, member of Blandin Broadband Steering Committee and past Blandin Community Leadership participant.

2.) Education: Bachelor of Arts, University of Minnesota, Morris, in Secondary Ed, Spanish, Latin American Area Studies; Master of Arts, University of St. Thomas in Learning Technology.

Employment: Software Developer/Business Intelligence at Berkley Technology Services/Continental Western Group for almost 22 years. Currently administrative assistant at Luverne Area Chamber.

Family: Married with two children ages 13 and 16.

3.) We are in the middle of a major building project, and I think it’s important to stay on the board to see the project through. I believe we have room to grow in the use and application of technology in our district in order to help our district run more efficiently as well as educate our students to be ready for post-secondary education and beyond. The board and administration have worked very well together to accomplish great things for the district; let’s keep the momentum going.

4.) School board members are elected and, therefore, should represent the community views/ideas to the school administration. The school board works with the school administration to help set policies and a vision for the school district while ensuring the district is fiscally sound.

5.) I have experience on the board and working with the administration of our district. I have experience working in both education and in the corporate world. I am an analytical person and willing to look at both sides of an issue before making a decision. I’m objective and speak up when I have questions or disagree with others, and I’m not afraid to vote the other way if I feel it’s right for our students and district.

