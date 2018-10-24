Election 2018: be informed, participate in democracy, VOTE

Magnolia City Council

Four people are vying for the two seats open for election on the Magnolia City Council.

On the Nov. 6 ballot incumbents Melanie Madison and Gary Lee are seeking election for another four years on the council. Challenging for the two open seats are Sheila Jones and Jeff DeGroot.

The Star Herald asked each candidate five questions to better inform readers about themselves, their views, and what makes them the best candidate for the council.

Gary Lee:

1.) been in the city for 40-plus years.

2.) worked in city for 35 years at grain and feed elevator. Married to Vickie.

3.) to give people a choice.

4.) to see the needs of the city and keep the city presentable.

5.) been on council for a few terms and know how it works.

Jeff DeGroot

1.) I’m not involved right now, but I try to keep up on things.

2.) I work at Fullerton Building Systems in Worthington. I graduated from Luverne High School and Willmar Vocational and Technical College. I have a son, Justin, married with three kids who live in Hutchinson. I lost my oldest son, Jordan, 2 1/2 months ago.

3.) I feel I can do good for the citizens of the city by listening to what they have to say. Everyone has the right to be heard.

4.) As I said, to listen to everyone and respond back within a responsible amount to time. To assist the mayor in keeping the city clean. And to help overlook the overall operation of the city.

5.) I have served the citizens of different communities by serving on the fire and rescue squad. I like making a difference.

Melanie Madison

1.) I am a council member on the Magnolia City Council. I am actively involved with my local church as well as the Magnolia Juniors 4-H club. I assist with Magnolia Fire Department fundraisers.

2.) I am an analyst at Berkley Technology Services in Luverne. I have a college degree. My husband is Dennis Madison and we have two boys, Jacob and Lucas.

3.) I was born and raised in a small town in South Dakota. I want a small town experience for my boys similar to what I had growing up. One of the best ways to assure that is to be active in my community, which includes making wise decisions for Magnolia via the city council.

4.) My role as a council member for the city of Magnolia is to make informed decisions in regard to what is best for our small town. It involves being fiscally responsible with the taxes that we receive from our constituents to keep our city functioning. It is staying within budget even when we have limited tax revenue. It’s passing ordinances and working to see that those ordinances are met to keep our town safe and our properties valuable. I want to keep property taxes manageable for our citizens

5.) I have four years of experience with the current council. I’m not afraid to reach out to state offices to garnish necessary information to help our town run efficiently. And I love our little town and want what’s best for Magnolia.

Sheila Jones

1.) I think there should be more town activities, like potlucks, things like that. Not all the time, but once in awhile.

2.) I am retired. My family doesn’t live around here.

3.) I’d like to see if I can make a difference.

4.) I really couldn’t say if I’d make a good candidate.

5.) This town isn’t that big so a get-together once in a while might be just the thing for people to get to know their neighbors.

Brad Skattum

1.) Life-long resident of Rock County, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department (20 years), served on the Rock County Rural Water Board for eight years, community volunteer hours on restoring and moving the bandstand in Kenneth to the Clark Park, located on Main Street of Kenneth.

2.) Involved in agriculture for the past 40 years, grain location manager CHS Magnolia. Married to Susan (Vande Velde) Skattum; two children: Tanner, Madison, South Dakota, and Dylan, Independence, Minnesota.

4.) To be a voice for the people by listening to concerns and working with them and the county while representing the people of Vienna Township.

5.) Open, honest, willing to listen to the people and work in the best interest of the township and its residents.

Kraig Rust

1.) Served on many boards including pork producers, Magnolia-Kanaranzi Elevator, SWMN Elevator, 5-Star Fertilizer, Magnolia School Board, Luverne School Board and many years on the Vienna Township Board.

2.) Self-employed farmer, associate degree in agriculture from Willmar Vo-Tech, married 42 years, three grown children, seven grandchildren.

3.) Re-election to continue serving Vienna Township to the best of my ability.

4.) Simple — maintain our 36 miles of gravel roads within our budget while preparing for heavier equipment, floods and traffic safety.

5.) 20-plus years experience on Vienna Township Board dealing with budgets, floods, fire contracts, heavy road use, FEMA, grants, etc.