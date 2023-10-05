EDA sells industrial park lot to Loosbrock

Another lot in Luverne’s industrial park has been sold, according to action at Monday morning’s meeting of the Economic Development Authority.

Scott Loosbrock of LEC Properties is purchasing Lot 1 in the Mayes Third Addition to construct a 70-by-140-foot shop to support the operations of his electrical business, Loosbrock Electrical Construction, LLC.

The new facility will include offices, reception area, living quarters, future offices above the lower offices, vehicle storage and material storage. It will also include a fenced area for trailer storage.

According to Loosbrock, the project will retain eight employees and more in the future.

“With the employees that we are currently employing, they are buying homes in Luverne and looking to someday start a family within the community,” he said.

In his proposal to EDA Director Holly Sammons, Loosbrock said he’d like to start construction in July in order for the facility to be operational by Nov. 1.

“We are excited for this opportunity and look forward to many years of business in Luverne,” Loosbrock said.

According to the agreement, Loosbrock will pay the LEDA $31,000 for a deed to the property, and he’ll be responsible for the costs of connecting utility services from the property line to the building.