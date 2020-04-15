Easter Sunday brings winter weather
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 11:45am mfodness
Last week’s spring field work came to a halt Sunday when a spring blizzard left about a half-foot of snow in its wake as it passed through Rock County. With the county already under the state’s shelter-in-place order, the blizzard did not interrupt Easter Sunday services for area residents as almost all the county’s churches were able to worship online. The forecast the rest of the week calls for milder, more spring-like weather,