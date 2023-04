Over 100 happy Easter egg hunters took to Main Street in Magnolia Saturday morning in search of plastic egg-wrapped treats. The event, sponsored by the Magnolia Juniors 4-H Club, typically happens in the city park, but it had to move this year due to winter conditions. “It was such a change from last year, because the park was under snow,” said Laura Luitjens, one of the organizers.

