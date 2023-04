Beaver Creek community volunteers and HBCS (Helping Build Communities Stronger) filled 2,000 plastic eggs with candy for an Easter egg hunt Saturday afternoon. The elementary school gymnasium floor was strewn with multi-colored eggs and wrapped candy with the centerline dividing children into ages 0-6 on one side and 6 and older on the other.

