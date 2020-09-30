Dreams become reality

A year ago, Dan and Marie LaRock dreamed about an indoor arena for the equine-assisted therapy and riding programs at their nonprofit Rock Ranch.

Marie, who works full time for the ranch, spent much of 2019 rescheduling or canceling the outdoor classes due to the multitude of inclement days.

When she did have classes, she and her group of 20 volunteers spent hours grooming mud from the nine horses prior to participants’ arrival.

Next week Rock Ranch will host an open house from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, to celebrate the completion of the 80-by-200-foot building that will allow the program to grow.

The new facility includes a riding arena, five horse stalls, a conference room, offices, restroom, a handicap-accessible viewing platform and indoor wash area for the horses.

“We are excited,” Dan said. “I can’t believe it was a year ago we were sitting at the kitchen table talking about it.”

Construction took almost eight months, due to the availability of building supplies.

While the main structure is finished, a long “punch list” remains, including finishing the outdoor arena and fencing for the paddock and pasture.

Fundraising reaches the $680,000-plus goal

Rock Ranch’s board of directors launched a fundraising campaign this spring with a goal of raising $680,000. Within months, more than 80 donors responded with average gifts of $1,000 to $5,000.

“We couldn’t be more thankful to God for moving the hearts of so many to join us in this mission,” Dan said. “We are truly humbled to see His work come to fruition in the building of Rock Ranch arena.”

Four large pledges put the project on solid footing to start this spring.

The John and Tamme Berdahl family of Sioux Falls and the K.A.H.R. Foundation of Minnetrista combined to give $250,000 to the project.

United Healthcare and the John and Susie Nelson family of Omaha had combined gifts of $100,000.

Several local businesses and individuals provided materials and time to the arena project.

“We are simply so thrilled so many people and companies linked arms with Rock Ranch to fill this need,” Dan said.

“To be nearly 100 percent funded at this time, during this pandemic, is truly a gift from God and we intend to use that gift to the best of our abilities.”

Final costs place the area project at $730,000, so about $30,000 is needed to cover costs.

A private donor appreciation event will be prior to the public open house Thursday.

Pandemic halted some summer ranch offerings

Senior Saddles didn’t meet this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic; however, the regular youth riding sessions continued.

Small classes met under social distancing conditions, riders were provided masks and all activities, including saddling and grooming, were completed outside.

“The vast majority of parents who brought their kids to lessons this summer shared with us just how grateful they felt that this activity ‘didn’t get canceled,” Marie said.

“We hear frequently just how much these lessons mean to our riders.”

Fall classes filled for October and November

More young riders are excited for the fall sessions. Those youth who were placed on a “wait list” to participate in the summer introductory riding classes are now able to ride this fall.

Within a day, all the waiting riders from the summer sessions signed up for the RideRockRanch lessons, Marie said.

“We also received numerous requests each week for additional lessons. We are adding several groups including a women’s riding group and a teenage riding group,” she added.

“We also have a number of individual lessons starting to take shape for riders who fall outside of the RideRockRanch age group — adults interested in riding and youth who are eager to improve their skills to a higher level.”

Also gaining in participant numbers is the Eagala counseling sessions. Eagala is an equine-therapy program and currently involves four part-time staff, which includes certified mental health professionals and equine specialists.

December will be a quiet month for riding at the Rock Ranch. The ranch’s board of directors has reserved the month to plan for 2021.

“We hope to incorporate several other kinds of groups who can also meet in our new conference area including Bible studies, 4-H, FFA, equine-related trainings, clinics and workshops,” Marie said.

Each new activity would need to meet the ranch’s original purpose to provide opportunities for persons to improve themselves physically, cognitively, socially and psychologically while learning the art and skills of horsemanship in a Christ-filled setting.

Rock Ranch was begun in 2016.