'Distance meeting' for schools

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met in regular session Monday night. Instead of meeting in the secondary school conference room, the board convened in the school commons to allow more distance between members. Pictured from left are Tim Bosch, Tami Rauk, Ethan Rozeboom, Dan LaRock, Board Chairman Arlyn Gehrke, Renae Knobloch, business manager Amanda Rozeboom, Superintendent Todd Holthaus, High School Principal Molly Schilling and Blake Wysong, who joined the meeting after its start.

Luverne Superintendent Craig Oftedahl and district technology coordinator Wade Hiller set up for Thursday night's Zoom videoconferenced school board meeting. They're pictured on a Star Herald computer monitor as reporter Mavis Fodness participates in the meeting.