Discover Preschoolers graduate with drive-through ceremony

Teachers with Discovery Time Preschool presented certificates to 60 of their 3- to 5-year-old students in the Luverne Elementary School parking lot Thursday, May 14. Parents drove their preschoolers into the parking lot in one or two sessions — morning or late afternoon. In addition to certificates, teachers Angie Janiszeski, Becky Runnoe (pictured above, left to right) and Deb Mitchell presented students with gifts, class pictures and big smiles as they greeted students face-to-face in their vehicles for the first time since mid-March. For the preschoolers moving on to kindergarten in the fall, the drive-in event served as their graduation ceremony. Due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus, no large in-person ceremony was conducted as in past years.