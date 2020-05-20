Home / Home
Becky Runnoe (left) snaps a picture of fellow teacher Angie Janiszeski and her student Hunter Aldrich.Discovery Time Teachers Angie Janiszeski (left) and Becky Runnoe visit with preschoolers Thursday morning, May 14, in the parking lot of Luverne Elementary School.Discovery Time students Bruce Rensch and his sister, Gracie, pose for a photograph with teachers Angie Janiszeski (far left) and Becky Runnoe.Discovery Time Preschool graduate Aiden Meyeraan is greeted by teachers Angie Janiszeski (left) and Becky Runnoe.Preschooler Genesis Bonilla Soto receives her school certificate from teacher Angie Janiszeski.

Discover Preschoolers graduate with drive-through ceremony

Wed, 05/20/2020 - 12:13pm mfodness

Teachers with Discovery Time Preschool presented certificates to 60 of their 3- to 5-year-old students in the Luverne Elementary School parking lot Thursday, May 14. Parents drove their preschoolers into the parking lot in one or two sessions — morning or late afternoon. In addition to certificates, teachers Angie Janiszeski, Becky Runnoe (pictured above, left to right) and Deb Mitchell presented students with gifts, class pictures and big smiles as they greeted students face-to-face in their vehicles for the first time since mid-March. For the preschoolers moving on to kindergarten in the fall, the drive-in event served as their graduation ceremony. Due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus, no large in-person ceremony was conducted as in past years.

