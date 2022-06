Members of the Rock County DFL volunteered for an Adopt a Highway service project on I-90 near Luverne on May 26. Pictured are (from left) Dale Nelson, Karen Radisewitz, Lowell Jauert, Carol Morgan, Keith Erickson, Lona Klosterbuer, Carol Serie, Rich Morgan, Patti Nelson, Carol McDonald, Shirley Klosterbuer, Larry Nelson, Suanne Ohme, Diane Jauert and (not pictured) Carol Svingen.