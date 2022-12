Rock County’s newest deputy, Zachary Keesey, repeats the service oath delivered by Sheriff Evan Verbrugge Dec. 13 in front of county commissioners at the courthouse. Keesey, who grew up in Randolph, Minnesota, graduated from Riverland Technical College in Albert Lea. Since his graduation he’s served with the Eagan Lake, Mapleton and Mankato police departments.

