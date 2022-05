Rock County Sheriff Evan Verbrugge administers the oath of office to Deputy Dominic Castellano during the April 19 Rock County Board meeting. Castellano, a Sartell native, recently finished orientation and is now on patrol in the county. He graduated from Alexandria Community and Technical College and most recently worked in Lyon County.

