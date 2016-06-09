Deer lottery deadline Sept. 8

Firearms and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as lottery this hunting season are reminded they must purchase their license and apply for an antlerless permit by Thursday, Sept. 8.

Rock County is part of permit area 234, which will offer 100 antlerless permits this year.

The lottery is a way to evenly distribute antlerless permits, which limits harvest of antlerless deer and moves deer populations toward goal levels.

Antlerless deer are without an antler at least 3 inches long.

All hunters who purchase a firearms or muzzleloader license, and declare a lottery permit area by Sept. 8 will be automatically entered into the lottery for an either-sex permit.

Hunters who want to participate in special firearm deer hunts also need to apply for permits that are issued by lottery, and the application deadline is Sept. 8.

More information on deer permit areas and special hunts is available in the 2016 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook, found online at www.mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.