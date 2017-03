Spring forward

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, clocks nationwide will “spring forward,” saving an hour of daylight at the end of the day.

Daylight saving time is in effect from March 12 through Nov. 5, at which time clocks will “fall back.”

That’s been the schedule since Congress lengthened daylight saving time by a month as part of the 2005 Energy Bill. The new time schedule went into effect in 2007.