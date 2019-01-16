Crystal Classic Jan. 18-20 in Luverne

The Blue Mound Figure Skaters will host the Ice Crystal Classic 2019 Jan. 18-20 at the Blue Mound Ice Arena in Luverne. This is the local club’s largest competition to date with 105 skaters attending from nine different rinks (which includes local skaters) and 19 different coaches. Skating will begin with team events at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday skating begins at 8 a.m. and continues until 7:30 p.m. On Sunday skating begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 4:15 p.m. Medals and/or trophies are awarded to all the skaters in each event and team trophies are awarded to the top three teams. The home rink is not in the running for trophy placing.

Pictured are (front, from left, starting with girl in red) Reese Henning, Aubrey Nuffer, Breanna Richters, Addison Wieneke, Gianna Sowles, Nevaeh DeBoer, Zayda Holmgren, Sophia Eisma, Grace Schneekloth, Mara Thier, Kallista Van Grootheest, Mya Akin, Marisa Thier, Sylvia Eisma, Aliyah Tiesler, Lexi Hamner, Ellianna Kopp, Afton Nuffer, (back) Madison Ruesch, Faith Hoiland, Emma Schneekloth, Riley Severtson, Katharine Kelm, Augusta Papik, Lilly Hamner, Audrina Tiesler, Maranda Thier, Kendall Buss, Alyssa Nattress, McKenzie Engwicht, Bailey Weg, Alysha Wieneke, Elizabeth Spiegelhoff, Hannah Henning, Lauren Ver Steeg, Grace Goeden, Elisabeth Kelm, and (not pictured) Anika Springer and Anisa Vanden Bosch.