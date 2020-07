Classic vehicle, motorcycles, tractors and side-by-sides took over the streets of Luverne Friday night for the second Luverne Cruise Night of the summer. The Loop included Highway 75, Blue Mound Avenue, Main Street and a side trip through the Veterans Home parking lot where residents lined up on the sidewalks to take in the show.

