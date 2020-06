Luverne’s annual Buffalo Days celebration was canceled due to social distancing requirements of coronavirus, but the Friday Night Cruise-In organizers decided last week to show off their classic wheels anyway — with an informal “cruising” Friday Night Cruise-In. Dozens of classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors looped around town from 6 to 8 p.m.

