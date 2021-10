The Minnesota Veterans Home Luverne is hosting its 25th annual Fall Scarecrow Festival on the boulevards of the front driveway of the facility on North Highway 75 in Luverne. Displays are still going up, each designed and constructed by various departments of the Veterans Home and by community organizations and individuals.

