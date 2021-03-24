COVID-19 community vaccination events planned in Marshall and Worthington

The state of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program is expanding further this week, with temporary vaccination events in Marshall at the MERIT Center and Worthington at the Worthington Event Center.

Vaccine will be administered at the Marshall and Worthington events to currently eligible Minnesotans, including frontline workers in food processing and agriculture this week.

“Across the state, we continue to build an expansive network of providers to bring vaccines directly to Minnesotans in their communities,” Gov. Tim Walz said.

“These new opportunities in Marshall and Worthington will help us reach even more people in southern Minnesota, including hard-working folks in food processing and agriculture.”

The temporary Marshall and Worthington one-time events join seven permanent, large-scale community vaccination sites in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, Saint Paul, St. Cloud and Mankato as part of the Community Vaccination Program.

“We need broad community protection before we are able to rein in COVID-19 and get back to the many normal parts of life we all have missed,” Walz said. “And the way we get there is by getting as many people vaccinated as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Minnesotans who have not received a vaccine should sign up for the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, which will notify them about vaccine opportunities nearby.

Users currently eligible for the vaccine may be randomly selected for an appointment at a Community Vaccination Program location. Minnesotans may be contacted directly if they can make an appointment.

Minnesotans can sign up at https://mn.gov/vaccineconnector .

Minnesotans unable to sign up online or who require translation assistance can call 833-431-2053 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday to sign up over the phone.