County settles with ACLU in lawsuit over 2018 stop and search

Rock County has agreed to a settlement of all claims asserted in a federal lawsuit against Rock County and its deputies related to the Nov. 27, 2018, stop and search of Kelli Jo Torres.

Named in the suit are deputies Dallas Hamm and Shelley Douty, Sheriff Evan Verbrugge and Rock County.

Under the terms of the settlement, Torres along with her attorney will receive payment of $140,000. The settlement funds will be paid through the county’s coverage with the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT).

The County has also agreed to make minor changes to its policies, will conduct additional training on searches and audit traffic stops and arrests made by its deputies for the next two years.

In her lawsuit, Torres alleged she was subjected to an “invasive” roadside search when she as a passenger, was asked to exit the vehicle so it could be inventoried following the arrest of the driver.

According to Rock County officials, Torres complied and a female deputy proceeded to pat her down for officer safety before intending to secure her in a squad while vehicle was inventoried.

The county report states Torres resisted the pat down when an object, later determined to be a methamphetamine pipe, was felt through her pants protruding from between her legs.

At her request, Torres was transported to a hospital where she removed the meth pipe from her body in an examination room in the presence of a nurse. County officials state that no roadside body cavity or strip search occurred.

The Rock County Administrator’s Office released a statement following the ACLU’s announcement.

“While the county believes it is likely they would have prevailed at trial, this settlement allows the parties to avoid the protracted litigation involved with adjudicating federal civil rights claims, which may have taken years to resolve, and avoids the uncertainties of trial, including a potentially costly verdict with substantial attorney’s fees to Ms. Torres’ attorneys. The settlement does not assume fault by any of the named parties.”