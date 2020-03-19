County restricts access to local offices due to coronavirus concerns

Two days after announcing their doors would remain open, Rock County officials decided this morning to restrict access to

their offices in Luverne, due to coronavirus concerns.



“This isn’t what we wanted, but we just weren’t able to accommodate social distancing,” said Rock County Administrator

Kyle Oldre, who is also the local emergency management director. “Our government services continue to function, but in a

very different way in these times.”



Effective immediately, doors are closed at the courthouse, Law Enforcement Center, Environmental Services, Rural Water

and Library until further notice.



The lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, and services at the Transfer Station will remain open to the public.

District Court will remain open, but to arrange for personal access, members of the public will need to call 507-353-7095,

ext. 4. Non-emergency visits are being discouraged at this time.



County workers will remain on the job and continue providing services. Business will be done by phone, email or U.S. mail

where possible, and appointments will be taken for other services.



“We realize there are services that people need, like birth and death certificates, veterans documents, and we are going to

meet their needs,” Oldre said.



The decision to close doors was prompted largely by congestion in the Rock County motor vehicle office after neighboring

counties closed their doors and those residents took their business to the one office that was still open.



“Foot traffic was backing up in the hallway and it just wasn’t safe,” Oldre said. “We will continue to plan creative solutions

for serving our residents that do not require person-to-person contact, but deliver these important services.”



To reach the county offices by phone and online, the directory can be found at www.co.rock.mn.us. Phone numbers are:



District Court (Courthouse) 507-353-7095; ext. #4

Motor Vehicle (Courthouse) 507-283-5024

Auditor/Treasurer (Courthouse) 507-283-5060

Land Records (Courthouse) 507-283-5022

Administration (Courthouse) 507-283-5065

Veterans Services (Courthouse) 507-283-5061

Highway Department 507-283-5010

Library 507-449-5040

Land Management Office 507-283-8862

Rural Water 507-283-8886

Rock Co. Extension Office 507-283-1302