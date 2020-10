Rock County Commissioners are proposing a 2.15-percent levy increase for taxes payable in 2021.

The proposed 2021 increase garners an additional $127,000 for a total levy of $6.3 million, or about half the county’s annual budget.

Included in the 2021 budget is $79,000 earmarked for reserves. The amount would be the seventh straight year commissioners added to the reserve fund.