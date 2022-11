The 2023 levy was increased by 4.5 percent in action taken recently by the Rock County Commissioners.

The increase adds $294,041 to bring the total county portion of the tax levy to $6.8 million.

The county’s 2023 budget is anticipated to be $12 million.

A Truth In Taxation hearing is Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the commissioners’ room. The hearing starts at 6 p.m.