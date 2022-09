A correction to the Sept. 15, 2022, story “Remembrance of Luverne’s first AFS exchange student” about Philippe Piot.

The pastors who were part of the 1957-58 AFS support team for Philippe were the Revs. Wesley Drummond and G.S. Helgeson, immediate predecessors to Wayne Hoffman and Stan Eyberg, who were incorrectly named in last week’s Star Herald article as being part of the AFS support team.

Apologies from the author Tom Getman.