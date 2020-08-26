Correction to election filling story

The Aug. 20 Star Herald story about candidates filing for election incorrectly stated that Doug Bos is stepping down from his position as Martin Township clerk. He does indeed intend to continue in his role as clerk, and the Star Herald regrets the error.

Rock County Auditor Ashley Kurtz offers the following clarification for why the Secretary of State website listed the clerk’s position as open with nobody filing for the seat.

“(Bos) is never on the ballot, as he is appointed by the board because no one ever files. He doesn’t live in Martin Township so he can’t file. Martin Township will also have two questions on the ballot this year.

The first is to make the clerk an appointed position and the second is to make the treasurer an appointed position.

If those both pass, these offices will no longer show up on this candidate filing website. But because they don’t have that language approved yet, the clerk position is still up for election this year.”