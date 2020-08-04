Controlled grass burn near Beaver Creek gets out of control, requires fire department
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 12:10pm mfodness
The Beaver Creek Fire Department spent Sunday afternoon controlling a wildfire that charred a quarter section of ground northwest of Beaver Creek. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 1:53 p.m. from Mike Gehrke, who said a controlled burn had gotten out of control. Crews remained on the scene for several hours and were assisted by farm equipment that provided a perimeter of dirt to contain the flames.