A vocational education class returned to Luverne High School Tuesday with “Today and Tomorrow’s Tradesmen” (TnT Tradesmen for short).

The trades class, which now has nine students, hasn’t been offered in Luverne for over 40 years.

LHS woodshop teacher Daryl VanAartsen teaches the class and told the Luverne School Board about it at their Aug. 25 meeting.