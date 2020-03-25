Construction timeline gets boost with school closures

Workers are taking advantage of no classes at Luverne Middle-High School with about a dozen more plumbers, electricians, dry wall applicators and demolition crews ascending on the school last week. The construction and remodeling project is now into its second year. According to site manager Dave Mulert with ICS, workers are exercising social distancing from school personnel still working in the building, and on-site hand washing stations have been put into place.

Since students left the building March 16, workers began removing the former outside walls in the school’s north wing to tie the existing building into the new two-story six-classroom addition constructed this winter. Plans for the wall removal were not slated until this summer to avoid excessive dust and noise during the wall-removal process. With no classes being conducted in the building due to the coronavirus pandemic, inside construction plans have been accelerated, Mulert said.