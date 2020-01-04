Construction accelerates at school, workers sought for hire

Luverne’s seven school board members gathered via videoconference for their regular March 26 meeting using the Zoom application.

Superintendent Craig Oftedahl and board chairperson Jody Bosch originated the meeting at the district office with the other six board members at remote locations.

Nineteen staff members joined the online meeting.

The district closed March 16 per state executive orders in an effort to slow the coronavirus pandemic, and meetings have turned to technology to ensure people keep a safe distance from one another.

Oftedahl said good news is emerging from the district closure as construction workers are moving forward with the middle-high school building/remodeling project.

“Out of the chaos, there may be some positives,” he said.

The distance learning plan began Monday with students completing lessons and communicating with teachers electronically or over the phone from home.

With the middle-high school building predominately unoccupied, school officials and project managers are proposing an accelerated plan to the general contractor over the next six weeks.

Students are not scheduled to return to the building until Tuesday, May 5.

“It’s critical if we can get an answer if they are receptive to that idea,” Oftedahl said. “It will move the timeline up in the fall.”

For the past two weeks, the number of workers and subcontractors has increased, and significant progress has been made.

Project manager Dave Mulert said several of the companies are looking for general workers, age 18 or older.

The expedited work plan calls for the completion of the west wing’s first floor by May 1.

The area contains the remodeled superintendent’s office and is where the new middle-high school offices will be located along with counseling and workforce suites and the athletic director’s office.

The west wing is also where the new middle-high school kitchen will connect to the new commons-performing arts building.

In other business, by unanimous roll call votes, the school board:

•signed a $195,243 contract with the Southwest West Central Service cooperative for the 2020-21 school year. SWWC will provide the same management and student special education services as the current school year. The contract amount is $2,300 above last year’s contract due to inflation, Oftedahl said.

•purchased two Thomas replacement buses at a cost of $99,000 each. A 2002 Bluebird and 2004 Bluebird will be traded in through state contract.

•approved the licensed staff seniority list.

•accepted the retirements of elementary teacher Sue Hup, effective May 27, and Cathy Mulder, elementary school cook, effective at the end of the current school year.

•hired Conner Hoffman as volunteer baseball coach and Jeremy Olson as volunteer softball coach.

•approved the resignations of Greg Antoine as head tennis coach and Brian Snyders as middle school football coach.

•hired Joel Evans as middle school football coach effective for the 2020-21 school year and Jon Schomacher as summer recreation coordinator at a salary of $9,000, an increase of $200 over last year, and Joan Goebel as long-term paraprofessional substitute for Bonnie Behr, who resigned.

The board’s next meeting is April 23 with a planned April 9 workshop on hold.