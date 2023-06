Twenty-seven seniors received diplomas Friday night at commencement exercises conducted at the Hills-Beaver Creek High School in Hills. Thirteen students were recognized for the academic achievements including valedictorian Brayden Metzger and salutatorian Devon Dysthe.

