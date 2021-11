Luverne Schools' sixth through 12th-grade students gather as a group Thursday afternoon, Nov. 4, in the new performing arts center to send off the varsity girls' and boys' cross country teams to the state tournament on Saturday, Nov. 6. It was another first for the school, which previously celebrated pep fest send-offs in the gymnasium.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.