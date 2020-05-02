Home / Home
Photograph taken by Darren Hauck for NBC News Dr. John Cox, a Luverne High School graduate, and his wife, Dr. Sadie Dobrozsi are fighting to regain custody of their adopted daughter after she was taken away from them as an infant in May when the Wisconsin hospital where they worked reported abuse. Their case was launched into the national spotlight after an NBC News investigation told their story, which included 15 medical experts saying there was no proof of abuse.

Community rallies to help Luverne native fighting to regain custody of baby amid abuse allegations

Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:05pm mfodness

Child abuse charges against a Luverne native in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are gaining national attention after an NBC News investigation last week referenced 15 medical experts who say there’s no proof.

Dr. John Cox, a 1999 Luverne High School graduate, is a pediatric emergency room physician who accidentally fell asleep with his one-month-old adopted daughter in his arms last May.

 

