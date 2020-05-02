Community rallies to help Luverne native fighting to regain custody of baby amid abuse allegations
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:05pm mfodness
Child abuse charges against a Luverne native in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are gaining national attention after an NBC News investigation last week referenced 15 medical experts who say there’s no proof.
Dr. John Cox, a 1999 Luverne High School graduate, is a pediatric emergency room physician who accidentally fell asleep with his one-month-old adopted daughter in his arms last May.