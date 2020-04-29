Community partners launch #strongertogether 'Rock Solid' campaign

The coronavirus pandemic is crushing economies all over the globe, as well as right here in Rock County.

That’s why the Chamber and the city of Luverne are partnering with local media — the Star Herald and radio station — to launch a gift card campaign this week called #strongertogether – Rock Solid.

The idea is for customers to buy gift cards now to use in the future when stay-at-home orders are lifted.

“It’s a way to drive people to our local businesses,” said Chamber Director Jane Wildung Lanphere. “I don’t want people shopping on Amazon. I want them to shop here.”

As part of the campaign, the local partners started a “Share the Luv Fund” that will kick in extra money for businesses for each set of gift cards purchased.

“We have different state and federal aid coming down the road, but the goal is to inject much needed cash flow into our local Rock County businesses right now,” Lanphere said.

The way it works, the “Share the Luv” fund will give $25 extra for each $100 in gift cards purchased, $50 extra for each $300 purchased and $100 extra for each $500 purchased until the Share the LUV Fund money is gone.

“If it isn’t all gone, we will schedule another sales drive for later June, July, August etc. until all the funds are gone,” Lanphere said.

On Friday, she received two pledges of $10,000 each for the matching campaign, which has a goal of raising $40,000 between May 18 and June 5.

A live KQAD/KLQL radiothon will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, when buyers will have a chance to purchase gift cards from the local businesses, and Share the Luv fund will kick in extra cash to help the merchants.

There is no cost for businesses to participate and the Chamber and partners are not taking any proceeds. “We hope that this campaign helps our local businesses during this challenging time,” Lanphere said.

But businesses do need to sign up in order to be part of the #strongertogether gift card campaign.

They need to call the Chamber, 507-283-4061, or email luvernechamber@co.rock.mn.us.

“We need to put this campaign together very quickly,” Lanphere said.

“We want all Rock County businesses to participate and hope that we can sell $100,000 in gift cards or certificates.”

The telethon will also be promoted through the Chamber, Star Herald and KQAD/KLQL in print, on air and online through June 5.

People can order gift cards or gift certificates from the Chamber through the mail, email or by calling 507-283-4061.

After June 5, staff will contact merchants with the total number of $25 gift cards purchased from their businesses and the Chamber will arrange pick-up and payment of those cards by check through the Chamber office.

“Our goal is to have a check in your hand and all gift cards mailed out to purchasers by June 12,” Lanphere wrote in a letter to businesses.